Peter W. Szymanski

Peter W. Szymanski, age 62, Installation Manager of the Stratford Army Engine Plant (SAEP), Stratford, CT passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Arlington, VA.

Pete was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on April 12, 1956. He was the son of the late Peter C. and Marilyn C. Szymanski. Pete was a graduate of New Excelsior College and studied at Winona State University where he lettered in football.

Pete was a member of the Reserve Officer Training Corps, and served on active duty at the Detroit Arsenal, MI, Warren, MI, and in the Army Reserve (C/4/20FAB). Pete began his 33-year civilian career with the Army at the Detroit Arsenal and moved to SAEP where he served for 22 years, retiring on February 28, 2019.

Pete will be remembered for his generosity, sharp wit and clever sense of humor. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, punster, music buff and liked to test himself by solving crossword puzzles in ink.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; his two sisters, Patricia Moore and Nancy (Wallace "Chip") Shilkus; his brother, Robert Szymanski; his loving in-laws; and, many loving nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

A memorial celebration for Pete will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at National Association - Naval Veterans, Port 5, 69 Brewster Street, Bridgeport, CT 06605 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. In addition to the celebration, he will be recognized by the Army for his military and civilian service. Published in Connecticut Post on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary