Peter J. Walsh
Peter J. Walsh of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 61. The son of the late Patrick J. and Ilona D. Walsh, Pete was born in New London, CT and grew up in Fairfield, CT, before moving to Punta Gorda in 2005. Pete graduated from Fairfield College Preparatory School and went on to receive his Bachelor's Degree from Keene State College. During his time in Florida he worked as a Senior Associate with Maxim Commercial Real Estate. Pete had a love for skiing and ever more so for the game of golf. However, his greatest love was for his friends in Fairfield and Punta Gorda. Pete touched many individual's lives with his acts of care and compassion. Simply said, he brought the best out in others. His generosity and kindness were felt by everyone who knew him and the love he shared will always live on in their hearts.
Pete is survived by his brother Patrick M. Walsh of Southport, CT, his niece Chase Kjellberg (Scott), his nephew Patrick J. Walsh, II, and his grandniece Clare D. Kjellberg. Pete is also survived by his aunt and uncle, Yolanda and Robert Vossler, as well as four cousins, their spouses, and their children. The family would also like to thank family friend Brenda Knickerbocker for her care and support over the last few months.
The family asks that you join them for a celebration of Pete's life on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. at Spear-Miller Funeral Home in Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rev. Thomas A. Murphy, S.J. Memorial Scholarship, c/o Fairfield Prep, 1073 North Benson Road, Fairfield, CT 06824. Interment will be private. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 16, 2020