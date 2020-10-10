Philip Henry Cerrone, Jr.
Philip Henry Cerrone, Jr., age 89, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Virginia Carlone Cerrone, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020.
Born in Perth Amboy NJ, Philip grew up in Bronx, NY, and was a resident of Connecticut for 48 years. He proudly served in the United States Army in the Korean War, earning several medals of recognition.
In addition to Virginia, his devoted wife of 64 years, Philip will be lovingly remembered by his children, Philip III, and his girlfriend Starr, Karen, and her husband Steve, Stephen, and his wife Mary, Maria, and her husband Edward; 10 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and his brother, Angelo. He was predeceased by his parents, Frances and Philip Sr., and brother, Michael.
He was affectionately known as "Sonny" to his family and close friends. Philip was an outstanding manager in the grocery business. Up until retirement, his hard work and fair handed leadership endeared him to his employees. A real sports fan, he was an avid New York Yankees fan.
Funeral services for Philip will be private. He will be interred in Oak Lawn Cemetery with military honor.
Contributions in Philip's name may be directed to either: Holy Cross Church 750 Tahmore Drive, Fairfield, CT 06825 or Wounded Warriors
(www.WoundedWarriorsProject.org
