|
|
Philip DiMenno, Jr
Philip DiMenno, Jr., age 91, of Shelton, entered into rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Hewitt Health Center in Shelton. He was the beloved husband of 61 years of Patricia (Shannon) DiMenno. Philip was born in Bridgeport on August 5, 1928, son of the late Philip DiMenno, Sr. and Carmela DiMenno, and lived in Shelton for over 60 years. He served his country with the US Air Force and worked on the final assembly for Sikorsky Aircraft until retirement. Philip also served on the Sikorsky Fire Brigade, was a member of the Sikorsky retirees club, and was an avid bowler and golfer. In addition to his wife Patricia, he also leaves a brother Anthony DiMenno and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Henry DiMenno. Friends may greet the family at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, on Monday from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will begin Monday at 11:30 a.m. Burial with full military honors will follow at Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Seasons Hospice, 1579 Straits Tpke, Middlebury, CT 06762. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 29, 2020