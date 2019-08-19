|
Philip M. Falcone M.D.
Philip M. Falcone M.D., of Easton, beloved husband of Michelle DeRosa Falcone, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born on November 23, 1960 to Philip and Rita (D'Andrea) Falcone in the Bronx, New York. Dr. Falcone received his undergraduate degree from Fordham University and his medical degree from the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center. He graduated with honors and was named to the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha medical honors society. He then completed his ophthalmology residency training at the St. Luke's Roosevelt Medical Center of Columbia University, and retina fellowship training at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary of Harvard Medical School. He has been in practice in Connecticut for 25 years and was an Assistant Clinical Professor at the Yale University School of Medicine and a volunteer at the Veterans Hospital in West Haven. He loved every aspect of his life - his work and many hobbies, but above all, time spent with his family. In addition to his cherished wife of 30 years, Michelle, and his parents, survivors include four adored children, Philip, Robert, Matthew and Marissa Falcone; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Theresa Tolve; sister, Marie Nobile, and her husband, Joseph; sister-in-law, Danielle Bucolo, and her husband, Steven; brother-in-law, Michael DeRosa, and his wife, Andrea. In addition, his adored nieces, Andrea Fortuno (husband, Michael Fortuno) and Lauren Bucolo, and nephews, Joseph Nobile (fiancé, Isla McClelland), Ross Bucolo, John Bucolo, and Andrew DeRosa, as well as his great-niece, Giuliana Fortuno, and great nephew, Michael Fortuno, aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and many friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly at Notre Dame of Easton Church, 640 Morehouse Road, Easton. Interment will be held privately. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgeport Hospital Foundation, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 20, 2019