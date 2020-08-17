Philip Joseph June
Philip Joseph June, 65, of Milford, loving husband of the late Jennifer Ellen June, passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. He was born on September 30, 1954 in Bridgeport, CT to Antoinette Morena June and the late Samuel Benedicto June. Phil graduated from Fairfield Prep in 1972 and later received an Associate Degree from Western Connecticut State University. He spent his life working in the family businesses, most notably as the owner of the Beachcomber Café in Milford. Phil is survived by his mother, Antoinette of Stratford, CT, and his loving children, Samuel (Lily) of Minneapolis, MN, Stephanie of Troy, NY, Philip of Weimar, Germany, Christopher and Alexander, both of Milford, CT, sisters, Regina June Gezelman (Lee) of Burlington, CT and Dianne Auger (Joseph) of Shelton, CT, brother, Samuel June (Sharon) of Laguna Niguel, CA, mother-in-law Mary Beth Dodson of Coronado, CA, brother-in-law Kelly Dodson (Bonnie) of San Diego, CA, sisters-in-law, Erin Call (Bob) of Fort Collins, CO and Amy Lugsch (David) of Persia, IA, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Besides his beloved wife, Jennifer, and his father, Samuel, Phil was pre-deceased by his father-in-law, James. To view the full obituary and service details, make a memorial contribution, share a memory of Philip or leave condolences for his family, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com
.