Philip Cyril Levine

Dec 9, 1946 - Sept 14, 2020 Philip Cyril Levine, age 73, of Stratford, Connecticut died suddenly on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Pennsylvania. Phil leaves behind Linda, his beloved wife of 41 years, his sons Jeremy and Noah, Noah's wife Jessica Eisenberg, and grandson Reuben, as well as his younger sister Frances Levine and her husband Thomas Merlan and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Larry and Sherry Grant. Phil was predeceased by his older sister, Adele Kusnitz, and survived by Adele's husband Warren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins and treasured friends. He adored all of them, and his love was returned tenfold.

Phil was born December 9, 1946 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Isadore "Izzy" Levine and Diane Levine, née Sugarman. He obtained his BS and MS from the University of Bridgeport, and taught fine arts, ceramics, yearbook, newspaper and stage design for 34 years, 33 of them at Harding High School in Bridgeport. He also taught at Merkaz Hebrew High School, also in Bridgeport. A born and gifted teacher, after his retirement he continued teaching sculpture and welding at the Creative Arts Workshop in New Haven and through after-school programs. Over his career, he mentored hundreds of students. He also volunteered at Boothe Memorial Park in Stratford and at Nourish Bridgeport, a food pantry. He was also a past president at Temple Beth Sholom in Fairfield. He was a current member of Congregation B'Nai Torah in Trumbull.

Phil exhibited his work widely in Connecticut, most recently installing two large sculptures at RD Scinto Corporate Park and at the Shakespeare Theater grounds in Stratford. He loved to travel, especially with Linda. Their adventures took them all over the world. He also loved meeting new people, and seeing new artwork, especially abroad. He was a gifted cook and gardener, and his family looked to him for wise advice on gardening, cooking, art, creative process and matters of the heart. He was the soul of his extended family's yearly Passover Seder. A deeply spiritual man, he was guided by his conscience rather than dogma. He lived his Jewish values every day, by welcoming the stranger, in his endless devotion to his family and his community, and by diligently educating future generations. Phil was truly a friend to everyone he met, and he will be missed beyond words.

An interment ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Beth Sholom Cemetery, 250 Reid Street, Fairfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at Boothe Memorial Park, 500 Main Street, Stratford CT or Nourish, 2200 North St., Bridgeport, CT. Contributions may also be made to Creative Arts Workshop, 80 Audubon St., New Haven, CT.



