|
|
Philip George Lisi
Philip George Lisi, 68, of Stratford, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born on July 28, 1952 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late George and Francis (Cavallaro) Lisi of Stratford. Phil was predeceased by his beloved wife Christine (Motl) Lisi. Phil was a lifelong resident of Stratford, and a graduate of Bunnell High School. He was drafted to serve his country during the Vietnam War, proudly serving in the United States Air Force. He retired from Garavel Jeep in 2015. Phil could often be found on the golf course or at the driving range. He enjoyed watching sports, in particular, football and baseball. He took great pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren, watching them grow. He was especially proud of his eldest grandson Jeffrey, who recently joined the United States Marine Corps.
He is survived by his daughters, Michele (Mike) McPadden and Lauren (Jason) Crutchfield both of Shelton. In addition, his cherished grandchildren; Jeffrey, Ryan, Sophia, Isabella, Jase, Dylan and Delaney. He is also survived by his sisters Diana G. Lisi of Stratford, Mary G. Lisi of Derby and brother, George P. (Sueanne) Lisi Jr. of Stratford as well as many nephews and nieces.
A service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs, VA Connecticut Healthcare System, West Haven, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 29, 2020