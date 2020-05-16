Philip L. QubickPhilip L. Qubick, 63, of Monroe passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12th, 2020. Phil was the proud owner of Connecticut Seamless Gutters. Phil was born on November 29th, 1956. Predeceased by his parents Rita and Robert Qubick. Survived by his daughters Jenny and Kristina Qubick and their mother Donna, sister Linda Brainard, brother John Qubick, a niece, nephews, cousins and many friends. Phil enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, cooking, gardening, watching TV, his Harley and spending time with family. He was loved and will be greatly missed. Memorial to be announced at a later date. Kindly make any contributions to Jennifer/Kristina Qubick in loving memory of Phil to help his family during this time of sorrow.