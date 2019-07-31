Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Snow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Snow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip Snow Obituary
Philip Louis Snow
Philip Louis Snow, age 74 of Easton, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Phil was born in Bridgeport, and was the son of the late Maurice and Rosalyn (Marx) Snow. He was a lifelong resident of Easton where he worked on the family farm. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to travel the world, and his infectious smile and outstanding sense of humor could light up any room. Phil was predeceased by his loving wife and soul-mate, Arnell (Karlins); and is survived by their 3 children; Adam Snow of Colorado and his wife Ruth (Cento); Irving Snow of Easton, his wife Samantha (Smith) and their son Henry; and Jenny Kofarago of Shelton, her husband John and their son Abram; his brother Douglas Snow; his nephew Eric Snow, his partner Janet Trommer and their son Matthew.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now