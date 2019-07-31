|
Philip Louis Snow
Philip Louis Snow, age 74 of Easton, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Phil was born in Bridgeport, and was the son of the late Maurice and Rosalyn (Marx) Snow. He was a lifelong resident of Easton where he worked on the family farm. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to travel the world, and his infectious smile and outstanding sense of humor could light up any room. Phil was predeceased by his loving wife and soul-mate, Arnell (Karlins); and is survived by their 3 children; Adam Snow of Colorado and his wife Ruth (Cento); Irving Snow of Easton, his wife Samantha (Smith) and their son Henry; and Jenny Kofarago of Shelton, her husband John and their son Abram; his brother Douglas Snow; his nephew Eric Snow, his partner Janet Trommer and their son Matthew.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 4, 2019