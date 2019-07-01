Philip A. Terio

On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Philip A Terio, beloved husband, father, son and brother, passed away peacefully at the age of 87 years old after a short battle with cancer at his home in Shelton.

He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Frances, and his son, Philip. The family takes solace in knowing that Philip has joined his wife, Fran and son Phil.

Philip will be forever remembered by his loving children and family. He is survived by his daughters: Valerie, her husband Terrence & their children Megan, Michael & Matthew; Mary & her children Sam, Amy and Jenna; Marie, her husband TJ and their child Alex and daughter-in-law, Paulette with her children Christopher and Philip.

He will also be forever remembered by his great grandchildren Kayden, Kylie, Jason, Alexandria, Isabella and Mia, extended family and dear friends.

Born in Manhattan on December 7, 1931 to Samuel and Bernice Terio. He owned and operated Romar Sheet Metal out of the Bronx in which he took great pride. He enjoyed spending time on his boat, bowling and traveling with Fran and his children. You'd often also see him enjoying a meal with his children. His life was devoted to his wife and to his family above all.

A wake will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at The Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus) 453 Shippan Avenue Stamford, CT 06902. (203)-359-9999.

A Graveside Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. Johns Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06850. The family will leave in procession from the funeral home at 11:20 a.m..

