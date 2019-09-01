|
IN MEMORIAM PHILLIP ANTHONY DIVINCENZO JR. 11/9/1994 8/28/2014 Phillip, It's so hard to believe that it has been 5 years since you left us. There is not a day that goes by that we don't think about you and wish you were still here. We all miss you so much. This year your faithful dog Max has crossed the rainbow bridge to be with you. It brings us comfort knowing you are both together again playing in the fields of Heaven. Continue to rest in God's arms, Phillip. Until we are all together again... We love you and miss you, Your loving family John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.