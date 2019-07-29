|
|
Philomena Alcaraz
Philomena F. DeProfio Alcaraz, age 96, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late Michael Alcaraz, entered into eternal life on Monday, July 22, 2019. Born and raised in Bridgeport to the late Luigi and Lucy D'Ostillio DeProfio, Philomena attended Central High School. She was a devout Catholic and loved her family who meant everything to her. Philomena's memory will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Diane Basso, and her husband, Stephen, of Monroe, Carol Mackno, and her husband, Glenn, of Fairfield; grandchildren, Scott and Christine Basso, Stacey and Chris Wymbs, Stephen and Jeanette Basso, Drs. Kelly and Paul Roszko, and Brooke and Jake Williams; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services were held privately in the care of the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Her interment was at Lawncroft Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Philomena's name to a . To sign her online guest register book, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 30, 2019