Philomena Cullen

Philomena Pinto Cullen, age 86, beloved wife of Louis Cullen of Trumbull passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. Vincent's Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Hammonton, NJ on January 2, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Matthew and Maria Pinto and had been a longtime resident of Trumbull and Margate, NJ. Philomena was a devoted parishioner of Christ the King Church where she was a Catechism teacher for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge, doing crossword puzzles and loved working in her gardens planting flowers although her greatest joy came from spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her beloved husband Louis of 61 years, survivors include four loving children, Brady Cullen and his wife Judy of West Haven, Louis Cullen of Gilbert, AZ, Johnna Dineley and her husband Stephen of Trumbull and Tim Cullen and his wife Robyn of Lufkin, TX and eight cherished grandchildren, Corey and Callie Cullen, Stevi and Joseph Dineley and Gage, Creed and Crosby Cullen and Ryan Milligan, brothers, Matthew, Joseph, Louis Pinto and their families as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Rosemarie DeMaria and a brother, Danny Thomas Pinto. Friends are invited to meet directly in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. Those desiring may make contributions in her memory to The , 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary