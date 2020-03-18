Connecticut Post Obituaries
Phyllis Peck Beard, of Milford, departed our world on March 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Donald C. Beard. She is survived by her children: Douglas (Teresa) Beard of TN, Marcia Eaton (Raymond Wolfel) of FL, Nancy (Leicester) Youman of NY and Geoffrey (Brenda) Beard of CT. Also survived by her greatest joys, her 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Our family wishes to thank the staff at Yale New Haven Hospital for their compassionate and respectful care as well as the kindness of the staff at Masonicare and Home Care Plus especially Cheryl and Rosie. Please read the complete obituary on the Smith Funeral Home of Milford website. Email your contact information to [email protected] for information on the service to be held this summer.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020
