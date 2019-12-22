Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Davis Obituary
Phyllis H. Davis
Phyllis H. Davis, of Milford, beloved wife of 56 years of the late George Willlis Davis, Jr., passed away peacefully Saturday, December 21, 2019. She is now reunited with George, who recently passed on August 13, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Julius and Fern Rodzvilla, she had been a Milford resident for over 50 years. A graduate of Andrew Warde High School, Phyllis worked as an electronics inspector for various companies throughout her career. She was a lifelong active parishioner of Trinity-St. Michael's Episcopal Church where she served on the Vestry and Chairwoman of the Altar Guild. Whenever there was a function at the Church, Phyllis could be found helping run and organize the event. She was a volunteer for the Stratford EMT services. A breast cancer survivor, she was very active in breast cancer programs and lovingly knitted well over 100 shawls for patients. Her greatest joy in life however was spending time with her beloved family, especially her cherished grandchildren. She is survived by two beloved children, James George Davis of Milford and Ellen L. Vance and her husband Lee of East Haven; seven loving grandchildren, Brianna, Morgan, Brandon, Mackenzie, Michael, Kaitlyn and Kristen, and several great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 South Benson Road, Fairfield with the Rev. Rowena Kemp officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Bridgeport. Friends may greet the family Friday from 9:30 a.m. to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers friends may consider a contribution in Phyllis's memory to the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Center, (checks made payable to NPBC/BHF) 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -