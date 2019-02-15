Phyllis S. Dubail

Phyllis Scriven DuBail, longtime resident of Monroe, passed away at home, surrounded by family on February 11, 2019, she was 90. Phyllis was born on April 17, 1928 to the late Henry James Smith and Hazel Smith. She was predeceased by her husband Arthur William "Sonny" DuBail, sister Dorothy, brothers Sam, Norman, and Henry Smith, as well as two grandchildren, Keith and Joshua DuBail. Survivors include, her sister, Sally Simpson of Newtown, her two sons and their spouses, Guy and Doris DuBail of Monroe, Greg and Barb of Ipswich, MA, two daughters and their spouses, Donna and Jon Bond of Sandy Hook, and Lisa and Jimmy Klock of Herkimer, New York. Phyllis also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Monroe, an avid bird watcher and gardener. She will be greatly missed. Interment of ashes will be private. In lieu of flowers, her family asks for donations to be made in her memory to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 175 Old Tannery Road, Monroe, CT 06468. Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown is serving the family.