Phyllis Ewing

Phyllis Jean Ringgenberg Ewing

EWING – Phyllis Jean Ringgenberg Ewing, age 95, died on July 4, 2020 in hospice care at Willow Brook Court, Rock Hill, SC. Phyllis was born on February 25, 1925 in Maquoketa, Iowa. Her husband of 56 years, Robert Parsons Ewing was predeceased in 2003. Survivors include; sister Doris A. Ringgenberg Huls of Boise, ID; son Stephen C. Ewing and his wife, Susan, of Pawling, NY; daughter Jayne Ewing Reid of Lancaster, SC; son Richard P. Ewing and his wife, Anne, of Easton, CT; granddaughter Kimberly Ewing Gill of Locust Grove, GA and grandson Robert P. Ewing II of Easton, CT. Phyllis attended the University of California, Berkley Campus. Phyllis was an active partner with her husband at their company, Arcan Associates, est. 1974 in Southport, CT, retired in 1993 and moved to Weddington, NC. Phyllis also lived in Wilmington, DE; Danvers, MA; Morristown, NJ; Bristol, TN; Easton, CT, and Grand Cayman, BWI. She was a hands-on loving grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family. Based on Mrs. Ewing's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be a private family memorial at a later date. Rest in God's Peace.



