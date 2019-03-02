|
|
IN LOVING MEMORY OF PHYLLIS J. GAGLIARDI May 1, 1952 - March 2, 2016 God saw that you were getting tired, A cure was not to be. So He put His arms around you and whispered, "Come with Me." With tearful eyes we watched you suffer, And saw you fade away. Although we loved you dearly, We could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, Hard-working hands came to rest. God broke our hearts and proved to us, He only takes "The Best." We miss you every day. Love Fred, Kristin, Kim, Jason, Landon, Luke, Alberta, Bob, Pat and Carol.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 2, 2019