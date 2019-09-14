Home

Phyllis J. Kline

Phyllis J Kline, 86, went home to God, her loving husband, Bill, and their daughter Michelle on September 12. Phyl, to those who knew her best, was a member of St. Ambrose Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and Madonna Guild President. She enjoyed crocheting masterpieces with her "sister" Peggy and traveling, especially to visit Mickey and friends in Disney World. Phyl had a gentle heart and was particularly fond of all her little critters. She was also a certifiable shark at cards and pool. Whether it was starting a pancake fight, constructing Kringle Village, or just kissing a boo-boo, she was always there. Family meant everything to her, it was her greatest joy. She was a good mom who gave unconditional love to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all the other surrogate kids who became her family over the years. Phyl will be dearly missed by those who loved her. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Grace in Stratford on September 17 at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Planned Parenthood.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 15, 2019
