Phyllis A. Kepshire, age 81, of Fairfield, beloved wife of the late John P. Kepshire, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born in Bridgeport, the daughter of the late Erwin and Margaret Cibulas, she had been a Fairfield resident for the last 53 years. Phyllis worked as a Paraprofessional for the Fairfield School System, the majority of her career at Tomlinson Junior High. Phyllis was an active participant in Zumba and exercise classes at the Fairfield Senior Center. She loved animals, especially her beloved dog, Jax and delighted in time spent with her grandsons. Survivors include three loving children, Lori Mongillo and her husband Nicholas of Ansonia, John Scott Kepshire of Fairfield and Todd M. Kepshire of Bridgeport; four cherished grandsons, Joseph, Owen, Matthew and Jack; a brother, Erwin Cibulas, Jr. and his wife Janet of Naples, FL, and nieces and nephews, Robin Kwoka, Jeffrey and Stephen Cibulas. Funeral services will be private. Phyllis will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may consider a donation in memory of Phyllis Kepshire to the , 38 Richards Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854. For information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com Published in Connecticut Post on July 11, 2019