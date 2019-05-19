Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
203-735-0036
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
12 Franklin Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Puopolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Puopolo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Puopolo Obituary
Phyllis Puopolo
Phyllis Puopolo, an 85 year old resident of Shelton, passed away May 18. She was born Aug. 27, 1933 in Derby, daughter of the late Fred and Freda Del Vecchio Kershaw. Phyllis worked in the Deli Dept. of Stop & Shop in Shelton. She is survived by her son Joseph D. Puopolo, daughter Debbie Giardina, fiancé Thomas Hoffman, grandson Christopher Giardina, daughter-in-law Kimberly and great-grandson Jayden Giardina, all of Shelton, brothers Donald Kershaw of Beacon Falls and Edward Kershaw of Columbus, Kansas and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, sister Elizabeth Hybuk and brother Fred Kershaw. Friends may call at the Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia on Wednesday, May 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home
Download Now