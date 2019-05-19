|
|
Phyllis Puopolo
Phyllis Puopolo, an 85 year old resident of Shelton, passed away May 18. She was born Aug. 27, 1933 in Derby, daughter of the late Fred and Freda Del Vecchio Kershaw. Phyllis worked in the Deli Dept. of Stop & Shop in Shelton. She is survived by her son Joseph D. Puopolo, daughter Debbie Giardina, fiancé Thomas Hoffman, grandson Christopher Giardina, daughter-in-law Kimberly and great-grandson Jayden Giardina, all of Shelton, brothers Donald Kershaw of Beacon Falls and Edward Kershaw of Columbus, Kansas and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Joseph, sister Elizabeth Hybuk and brother Fred Kershaw. Friends may call at the Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia on Wednesday, May 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 19, 2019