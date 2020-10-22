Phyllis J. Stott
Phyllis J. Stott, age 92, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in her home in Shelton, with part of her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late John W. Stott. She was born in Derby on December 21, 1927, the daughter of the late Joseph and Theodora Roslonowski, and was a resident of Shelton for most of her life. Phyllis was a registered nurse and worked as a nursing supervisor for Garner Heights for many years before her retirement. She was the beloved mother of Catherine Stott, Deborah Stott, Bobby Stott Regenbogen and her husband Scott, and David Stott and his wife Jean. She was also the grandmother of Sofia Carmeni, Tessa Carmeni, Sam Regenbogen and his wife Christie, Gina Regenbogen and Daniel Stott, as well as the step-grandmother of Kristy Checca, Anthony Checca, and Eddie Hoff, and the step-great-grandmother of Dominick, Tatiana, Aliyah and Lorenzo. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Alfred Roslonowski and Edward Roslonowski, and two sisters, Lt. Col. Helen Roslonowski and Wanda Schafrick. She will forever be remembered by her family for the summers at her house, which were a true joy for all who were fortunate enough to be there. She was, in addition to being a most generous and inventive grandmother, an accomplished and much-appreciated knitter. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and will be sorely missed by all. Family and Friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at Lawn Cemetery, Lane St., Shelton. Due to the covid pandemic masks are required. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton, are entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.riverviewfh.com