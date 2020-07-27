1/
Phyllis Verrilli
1925 - 2020
Phyllis Verrilli, a resident of Monroe for 64 years, passed away on July 23, 2020.
Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on March 29, 1925, she was the daughter of Leon and Eleanor Galemba. She graduated from Roger Ludlowe H.S. in 1942. She was employed at Vitramon, Inc., from where she retired after 20+ years of service.
She was a parishioner of St. Stephen's Church from 1956 until her death. She enjoyed tag sales and finding treasures. Cooking on the holidays was her specialty.
A devoted wife and mother, she was predeceased by her husband John of 58 years, and is survived by her 2 children, Gerald, his wife Gail, and Audrey Bleakney, widow of Kurt Bleakney. She has 4 grandchildren, Michele, Carl and Sonja Cizmazia and Jesse Bleakney, 4 great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Gregory, Emma and Sarah, and a great-great-granddaughter, Aanika.
There will be a service at the Monroe Center Cemetery on Old Tannery Road at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests will be asked to wear a mask at the cemetery. Online condolences may be left at SpadaccinoFuneralHome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Service
10:00 AM
Monroe Center Cemetery
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
