Phyllis Mannoni Zotack, age 80, of Stratford and formerly of Fairfield, beloved wife of John "Jack" Zotack, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020 in VITAS Inpatient Hospice Unit at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury. Phyllis was born on October 19, 1939 in Newark, New Jersey to the late Gaetano "Guy" and Josephine DeAngelo Mannoni. She was raised in Bridgeport, married, moved to Fairfield, spending over 40 years there until retiring to Oronoque Village in 2005. Phyllis was the office manager of the former Koletar Insurance Agency in Bridgeport and then in Fairfield, which she and her husband Jack owned for most of their 61 years of marriage. Phyllis was an avid tennis player and animal lover, especially dogs, which she had many throughout her lifetime. She especially loved trips to the casino and her other interests were traveling, jigsaw puzzles, cooking, sewing, playing cards and reading, she truly enjoyed life at Oronoque Village. In addition to her beloved husband, Jack of 61 years, Phyllis is also survived by her special pet Bichon, Prini, three nephews, Mark Kovacs and wife Jeanette of Shelton, Richard B. Kovacs of Oxford and Greg Kovacs of Middlebury, special friends, Edith Szabo of Fairfield, Camille Manzolli and husband Jim of Stratford, Joseph Dedo of Southbury, Peter Penny and wife Mary Ann of Stratford, Susan Kovacs of Oxford and Mary Beth Kovacs of Seymour. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was also predeceased by two brothers, Gaetano "Guy" Mannoni Jr. and Francis J. Mann. Phyllis along with Jack were grateful for the loving care Phyllis received by her caregiver Maria during the final year of her life. All services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street, Stratford. To celebrate her life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 16, 2020