Piedade Esteves Martins

Piedade Esteves Martins, age 92, of Trumbull, beloved wife of the late Joaquim Alves Martins, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Padrela, Valpacos, Portugal on October 19, 1926 she was a daughter of the late Emiterio Esteves and Ana de Jesus. Piedade was a retired employee of Acme United Corp. with 25 years of dedicated service. She loved knitting scarfs and gave them to family and friends as gifts and symbols of love. She was a loving and caring person. She gave all of herself to provide her family with all they needed. Family was always first to Piedade; she was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. The unconditional love she gave and the values she taught will always live in the hearts of all who knew and loved her. She will be deeply missed. Survivors include her six loving children, Lucilia Gomes of Trumbull, Fatima Pereira and her husband, Nuno, of Trumbull, Lino Martins and his wife Roseanne of Florida, Tony Martins of Ansonia, Maria Mobilio, of Beacon falls, and Ann Soto and her husband John. of Shelton, 14 cherished grandchildren Matthew, Jennifer. Johnny, Joseph, Michael, Shawn, Travis, Michele, Jason, Maria, Lisa, Danny, Nuno, Jr. and Lucille; nine great-grandchildren, Austin, Leonardo, Melinda, Alex, Mya, Joseph Jr., Scarlet, Derek and Thia, a son-in-law, Carlos Gomes; brother, Antonio Esteves of Portugal, two sisters, Ana Escaleira and Rita Martins both of Brazil; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 429 Huntington Road, Bridgeport, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Entombment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Wednesday from 4 - 7 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary