Lesko & Polke Funeral Home
1209 Post Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 256-8988
Piero Torri, age 76, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Fiorella DeCarli Torri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 pm directly at St. Andrew Church, Anton St., Bridgeport. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-8 pm in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 31, 2019
