Piero Torri
Piero Torri, age 76, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of Fiorella DeCarli Torri, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 12:30 pm directly at St. Andrew Church, Anton St., Bridgeport. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4-8 pm in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Rd., Fairfield Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To sign an online register or to get travel directions, please visit www.LeskoPolkeFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on May 31, 2019