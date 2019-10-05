Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Resources
More Obituaries for Porter Cleveland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Porter Cleveland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Porter Cleveland Obituary
PORTER CLEVELAND
Porter Cleveland, Jr, 82 of Trumbull, formerly of Bridgeport entered eternal rest Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Maefair Health Care Center. A mass of christian burial will take place Wednesday, October 9, 2019 10:00 am at St. Andrew R.C.C., 435 Anton St., Bridgeport. Interment will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:00 PM in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown, CT. Friends are invited to the viewing Wednesday from 8:00 - 9:30 am at Morton's Mortuary, Inc., 25 Margaret E. Morton Lane, Bridgeport. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Porter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now