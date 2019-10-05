|
|
PORTER CLEVELAND
Porter Cleveland, Jr, 82 of Trumbull, formerly of Bridgeport entered eternal rest Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Maefair Health Care Center. A mass of christian burial will take place Wednesday, October 9, 2019 10:00 am at St. Andrew R.C.C., 435 Anton St., Bridgeport. Interment will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:00 PM in the State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown, CT. Friends are invited to the viewing Wednesday from 8:00 - 9:30 am at Morton's Mortuary, Inc., 25 Margaret E. Morton Lane, Bridgeport. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 6, 2019