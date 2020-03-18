Connecticut Post Obituaries
Elder Preston Lee Epps, Sr.
Elder Preston L. Epps, Sr., entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 58 years Joan C. Epps; two daughters, Cheryl Gethers (Terry) of Wallingford, CT and Rosie Johnson (Ernest) of Bridgeport, CT; two sons, Kenneth Epps (Erica) of New Haven, CT and Preston L. Epps, Jr. (Irene) of Bridgeport; one sister Betty White; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Baker-Isaac Funeral Chapel, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport. However, due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 situation, seating will be limited to the number of guests that can enter at a time. All other services will be private.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Baker-Isaac Funeral Services, 985 Stratford Ave., Bridgeport.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 19, 2020
