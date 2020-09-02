It was my privilege to meet your mother at many town gatherings I attended with my Dad,Chief Jack Geary.She was a lovely,gracious woman.My deepest sympathy to your family at this time of great loss.Janet Geary Haffner
JanetGeary Haffner
Acquaintance
