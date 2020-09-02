1/
Priscilla Gunther
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Priscilla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Priscilla A. Gunther
Please note that the graveside service will now be held on September 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery in Stratford. For those attending, please wear a mask.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
2611 Main Street
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 375-0798
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
It was my privilege to meet your mother at many town gatherings I attended with my Dad,Chief Jack Geary.She was a lovely,gracious woman.My deepest sympathy to your family at this time of great loss.Janet Geary Haffner
JanetGeary Haffner
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved