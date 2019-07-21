|
Priscilla Noel Masek
Priscilla J. Noel Masek, age 77, of Shelton, beloved wife of the late Richard P. Masek, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Shelton Lakes. Survivors include her two loving children, Douglas Masek and Karen Masek and friend Dave Krasowski, all of Shelton, her twin sister, Phyllis Samor of Cheshire and grandchildren, Daniel, Justin, Jessica and Victoria as well as her cherished great-grandchildren, Jada, Keith, Addison and Jaxin and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Keith Masek. All funeral services will be private. Arrangements in care of the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home. For more information and to leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on July 22, 2019