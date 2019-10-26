|
|
Prospero L. Rich
Prospero L. Rich, age 94, of Jupiter, FL, passed away October 25, 2019. Mr. Rich was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late Daniel and Donatuccia Rich. In his earlier years, he worked for his family business, Daniel Rich and Sons in the wholesale food and produce industry. After that he worked as a quality control supervisor for AVCO Lycoming. Mr. Rich proudly served our country in the Army during WWII. He enjoyed golfing, horse racing, and the Yankees. Survivors include his beloved wife Maryellen Monroe Rich; two devoted sons Daniel Rich and Perry Rich; two cherished granddaughters Shannon Rich and Allison Carpio and her husband Daniel and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Victoria Rich; three brothers and two sisters. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday at 10:15 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. To leave an online condolence, please visit mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2019