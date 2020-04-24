|
Purnima Mona Ghosh
"Purnima "Mona" Ghosh, age 95, of Shelton entered into rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Shelton Lakes Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Shambu Nath Ghosh. Purnima was born in Bihar, India on January 5, 1925 daughter of the late Sudhir Krishna Sen and Ashalata Sen. She left education at a young age and married her late husband in 1940. Together they raised 6 children. Sadly her son Shibnath Ghosh passed away at a young age in 1964 from Measles. Purnima moved to the USA in 1982 to live with one of her daughters and three grandsons. She taught herself to read and write English. She was a deeply religious woman, devoted to the Ramkrishna mission. Purnima loved cooking and creative activities such as knitting, sewing and painting. From early on, Purnima enjoyed travelling and visited many parts of India on pilgrimage and for holidays with her late husband. Simple pleasures were the things she most treasured like going to Captains Cove in Bridgeport, eating fish and chips and looking out onto the water. She loved and was loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. Purnima is survived and sorely missed by her youngest brother, Bimbisar Sen, her three daughters, eleven grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren."
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020