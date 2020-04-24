Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riverview Funeral Home
390 River Road
Shelton, CT 06484
203-924-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Purnima Ghosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Purnima Mona Ghosh


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Purnima Mona Ghosh Obituary
Purnima Mona Ghosh
"Purnima "Mona" Ghosh, age 95, of Shelton entered into rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Shelton Lakes Health Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Shambu Nath Ghosh. Purnima was born in Bihar, India on January 5, 1925 daughter of the late Sudhir Krishna Sen and Ashalata Sen. She left education at a young age and married her late husband in 1940. Together they raised 6 children. Sadly her son Shibnath Ghosh passed away at a young age in 1964 from Measles. Purnima moved to the USA in 1982 to live with one of her daughters and three grandsons. She taught herself to read and write English. She was a deeply religious woman, devoted to the Ramkrishna mission. Purnima loved cooking and creative activities such as knitting, sewing and painting. From early on, Purnima enjoyed travelling and visited many parts of India on pilgrimage and for holidays with her late husband. Simple pleasures were the things she most treasured like going to Captains Cove in Bridgeport, eating fish and chips and looking out onto the water. She loved and was loved by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. Purnima is survived and sorely missed by her youngest brother, Bimbisar Sen, her three daughters, eleven grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren."
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Purnima's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Riverview Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -