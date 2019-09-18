|
|
R. Michael Pond
R. Michael Pond, age 78, of Stratford, passed away on September 17, 2019 in Bridgeport Hospital. Mike was born in Bridgeport on October 11, 1940 to the late Thomas and Dorothy (DiMenna) Pond and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Bullard Havens Technical High School and a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Mike was a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service and was also retired from Bridgeport Hospital after 35 years as a Parking/Information Attendant. He was a member of the Postal Workers Union and the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC). Survivors include his devoted son, Michael V. Pond and his wife Annette, 3 cherished grandchildren, Alicia Jeanne Provenzano, Matthew and Andrew Pond, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his daughter, Andrea and his four siblings, Geraldine Pond, Jacqueline Sodoski, Thomas, and Frederick Pond. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, September 21st at 10 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit on Friday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make a donation in memory of Mike to: World Vision worldvision.org. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 19, 2019