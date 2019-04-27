Rae L. Pecorelli

Rae Louise Pecorelli, age 82 of Bridgeport passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Center, Trumbull. She was the beloved wife of Nicholas T. Pecorelli. Born in Harrisburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Catherine Crook. Rae was a graduate of Bassick High School and worked for many years at McCormick Insurance and Key Book Company. Rae was a volunteer for the Barnum Festival for over 40 years and in 2006 she was recognized as "Volunteer of the Year". In addition to her husband, Nick she is survived by her daughter, Lori Ann Pecorelli of Salem, PA, her sister Adele Fitzsimmons of Massachussetts, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Marie Manning and brother John Shanabrough. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00am in St. Andrew Church, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may call Tuesday morning 9:30am – 10:15am in the Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Her family would like to thank St. Vincent's Medical Center, St. Joseph Center and Visiting Nurses of Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in her memory to the Barnum Festival or the . To send online condolences, please visit

