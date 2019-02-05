Raffaela "Rae" Grieco

Raffaela "Grandma Rae" Grieco, age 98, of Bridgeport, devoted wife of the late Nicholas Grieco, passed away peacefully in her home with family and friends by her side on February 2, 2019.

She will be remembered by her daughter, Julie Cassidy and her partner Joanie Faviana; her grandson, Nicholas Gurico and his wife Karen; cherished great-grandchildren, Alexander and Stephanie Gurico; Vickie's brother-in-law, Robert LaBrocca; her nieces and nephews; her extended family of many, and her grand dog, Bentley. In addition to her husband, Nick, she was predeceased by one daughter, Victoria LaBrocca.

Born in New York City in 1920, Rae was raised from her infancy by Sisters of Charity until age 16 when her stepmother began caring for her. She met and married her husband. Together, they raised their two daughters in Brooklyn, later moving to Connecticut after Nicholas died.

Rae enjoyed playing bingo and poker, listening to music, and traveling, especially with her family and friends. She loved animals, and would often be found singing. While carrying herself with grace and elegance, she also possessed a great sense of humor and enjoyed a good joke or laugh with those in her company.

Truly appreciative for her caregivers, Rae received the best of care in her home by the hospice staff, aides, and her family.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Lesko & Polke Funeral Home, 1209 Post Road, in Fairfield Center. Funeral services will be on Thursday 10 a.m. in the funeral home and 11 a.m. in Saint Andrew Church, Bridgeport. Her interment will follow in Mountain Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to: Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of CT, 1579 Straits Turnpike (Unit 1 E), Middlebury, CT 06762.