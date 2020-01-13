|
Raffaele Lombardi
Raffaele (Ralph) Lombardi, age 81 of Easton passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint Vincent's Medical Center. Born in Louisdomini, Province of Naples, Italy, he was the son of the late Pasquale Lombardi and Filomena Iossa Lombardi. In 1954, he came to America where he lived with his brother and wife and cousins. He played for the Club de Sportivo as goalkeeper. He married Vincenza Spadera Lombardi. Married 54 years, he built the home where they raised their family in Easton. Above all, Ralph was devoted husband and father and took pride in providing for his family. He loved his grandchildren and watching them play sports. Ralph pursued and enjoyed many interests. He was a passionate Napoli soccer fan. He loved photography and had his own dark room where many of the families' cherished photos were developed. He was an avid gardner and wine maker. He was a true craftsman in his art of European Masonry for 50 years and was self-employed as Lombardi Masonry. Known as the "Rock Doctor", his uniquely, exquisite and rustic work was known throughout Fairfield County and was featured in the Connecticut Magazine. His magnificent outdoor oven, patio and waterfall, is enjoyed by all at Jones Family Winery in Shelton, CT. As he began to semi retire, he took on the love of baking homemade sour dough bread and cultivated his own yeast. He and his wife Enza loved opening their home and hosting and entertaining for their family and longtime friends whom they loved so much. In addition to his beloved wife Enza of 54 years, other survivors include his loving children, Phyllis and husband George of Monroe, Anna Lombardi of Trumbull, Vivian and Marty of Carrollton Texas, and Sandra and Tom of Fairfield, his cherished grandchildren, Alexandra and Colin Meropoulos, Stephen and Owen Paternoster, Gabriel and Isabella Vitale. He was predeceased by his brother Anthony Lombardi and his sister Josephina. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Notre Dame of Easton Church, 640 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Thursday from 4 – 7 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020