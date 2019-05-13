Raffaella D'Andrea

Raffaella D'Andrea, age 99, formerly of Bridgeport and Stratford, CT, died on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Williamsport Nursing Home in Williamsport, MD. Ella, as she was affectionately known, was born on September 29, 1919 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Ralph and Antoinette Perrille DiFuria. Ella was predeceased by her best friend and husband, Joseph N. D'Andrea, Sr. whom she met at the Pleasure Beach Dance Hall. As an avid dancer, Ella could be found too at the Ritz Ballroom where she and her cousin, Lenore Cox, now deceased, danced the night away. Ella was predeceased by her sister, Mary DiFuria and her brother, Nicholas DiFuria and his wife Mary, her sister-in-law, Marie Testa and her husband Michael, and a special cousin, Angelina Aurelio. Ella was a retired employee of the City of Bridgeport. She was an excellent cook and baker who enjoyed sharing her skills with family and friends at holidays and other special occasions. She was an avid crafter, crocheting many afghans which she shared with family and friends. Ella was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend who gave unconditional love to all. Ella is survived by her daughter, Susanne of Shepherdstown, WV, her son, Joseph N. D'Andrea, Jr. and his wife Beth of Shepherdstown, WV, her son, Dean D'Andrea and friend Teresa Johnson of Wallingford, her grandson, Marc D'Andrea and his wife Lisa of Shawnee, Kansas, and her great-granddaughters, Sydney Elaine and Adrianna Joelle of Shawnee, Kansas, a special nephew and niece, Michael and Patricia Testa of Bridgeport, CT and her special friends, Josephine Pagliaro, Emilia Trazzera, Minnie Freddino, Mary Alves, Eliza Sylvia and Iris Harrison. Thanks and appreciation to her special caregivers: Nick Tachie, Ariane Parker, Danielle Douglas and Amelia Palmer. Friends may call on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Abriola Parkview Funeral Home at 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford with a burial at St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Fairfield County, 22 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT 06897 and/or , 2080 Silas Deane Highway, 2nd Floor, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com. Published in Connecticut Post on May 13, 2019