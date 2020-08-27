Raimonda Feola
Raimonda (Palmarozza) Feola, age 92, of Shelton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Nicola Feola. Born in Flumeri, Province of Avellino, Italy, on August 2, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Nicolina (Tarantino) Palmarozza.
Mrs. Feola loved to cook and spend time in her yard tending to her gardens, where she was best known for her ability to make anything grow. Her greatest enjoyment, however, was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her pride and joy whom she adored above anything else. A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend to many, she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Nicolina Lungariello and her husband Rocco of Shelton, Gina Potash and her husband Neil of Centerville, MA, and her son-in-law Christopher Nicholas; her cherished grandchildren, Sabrina Strane and her husband Aaron, Debbie Lungariello, Gilda Gallagher and her husband Brendan, and Rocky Lungariello and his wife Shannon; her adored great-grandchildren, Jordan Gonzalez, Derek Strane, Joseph Gallagher, Alana Strane, Gabriel Gallagher, and Lia Lungariello, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her beloved husband, Nicola, she was also predeceased by her daughter Maria Nicholas and four sisters.
Due to the concerns at this time surrounding social gatherings, all funeral services and entombment will be held privately for the immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home in Trumbull, and online condolences may be left by visiting www.abriola.com
