Ralph A. Capasso Obituary
Ralph A. Capasso
Ralph A. Capasso departed this earth for his heavenly home on June 13, 2019 to be with his Savior forever. He was born in Brooklyn, New York in 1931, the beloved son of Anthony and Carmela Capasso. He grew up in the North End of Bridgeport and graduated from Central High School. He was the devoted husband of sixty years to Louise Capasso and loving father to Judith Capasso Brideau, husband James, and Karen Viores, husband Steve; he was the best father that could ever be. He was the beloved grandfather of Jessica, Lauren and Noelle Brideau and Ryan and Colin Viores who were the joys of his life. Ralph loved God and his country and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was the proprietor of Seaside Scrap Metal Company in the south end of Bridgeport. He also leaves his sister Rose Picarazzi and sister-in-law Betty Fratarcangelo who will miss their wonderful friend; his brother Anthony Capasso, his cousin and lifelong friend Anthony J. Capasso, and his nieces and nephews. We will miss him greatly but know that we will be united with him in Heaven and he lives in our hearts forever. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:30a.m, meeting directly in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Avenue, Trumbull with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may call Monday 4:00-7:00p.m., in the Redgate - Hennessy Funeral Home, Main Street and Gorham Place, Trumbull. Mass cards in his memory would be appreciated. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 14, 2019
