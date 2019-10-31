|
Ralph A. Cipriani
Ralph A. Cipriani, 80, of Stamford, passed away on Sunday, October 27th, beloved husband of Carolyn Cipriani for 56 years. The son of the late Michael and Mary Cipriani of Yonkers, NY. In addition to his beloved Bride, Ralph is survived by his three sons: Michael and his wife Deborah, John and his wife Jennifer and the Reverend Peter Cipriani. His grandchildren: Nicole and her husband Al, Ronni and her husband Hunter, Anthony, Nicolas, Monica, Alexa, Vincent and Vanessa, a great-grandson Luca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later time. To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 1, 2019