Ralph T. Altieri, age 95, of Easton, beloved husband of Joan Sapitowicz Altieri, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 with his loving family by his side. Born in Bridgeport on July 23, 1923 he was a son of the late Leonard and Filomena Longo Altieri. A U.S. Army veteran from 1943-1945 of WW II, Ralph was stationed in both Africa and Italy and left with the rank of Staff Sergeant. Upon his return from the war, Ralph began a long and successful career at Phillip Morris for over 43 years. He began as a driver and then personal security for his brother Albert "Little Johnny","Call for Phillip Morris" Altieri. Together they traveled extensively across the U.S. Soon after he began in sales and worked his way to Corporate Merchandising Manager. In the 50's he also drove prototype formula one race cars and drove in the Grand Prix and LeMans. Ralph had a passion for woodworking and gardening. But above all things in life, he was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. The values he taught and love he provided will always live in the hearts of all who loved him. Ralph was a real "people person" and a born salesman. He loved to visit all his friends every day, driving around in his big Mercury to meet them. He loved to shop at Stop n Shop in Newtown and everyone in the store knew and loved him. He worked part-time in his retirement at Red Baron Carpet store in Newtown and made fast friends with the owner Bruce and all who worked there. In addition to his beloved wife Joan of 62 years, survivors include a loving daughter, Andrea Alexander and her husband Russ of Trumbull, two cherished grandchildren, Ian Alexander and his wife Carla and Alexa Kandasamy and her husband David, an adored great-grandson Merrick Alexander, as well as nieces, nephews, and many cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Carmine and Albert Altieri and a sister Mary DeLuca. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. directly in Notre Dame of Easton Church, 640 Morehouse Rd., Easton. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 5 Brookside Drive, Wallingford, CT 06492.