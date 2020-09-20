Ralph Peter CalandroRalph Peter Calandro, age 78, of Derby entered into eternal rest on Saturday Sept 19, 2020 in his home with his loving family by his side. He is the devoted husband of Nancy Jones Calandro. He was born in Bridgeport on January 24, 1942, son of the late Ralph and Rose Conte Calandro and moved his family to Shelton in 1979. Ralph was a real estate developer and entrepreneur with a passion for the rejuvenation of downtown Shelton among many additional creative endeavors. The Pierpont Building being just one of his prouder accomplishments. He enjoyed boating and could never turn down a snicker bar. Ralph's focus in life was his family. We will always appreciate his playful nicknames he would bestow upon his friends and family. He was the nucleus of the "Calandro" family and we were very fortunate for his relentless commitment and sacrifice through his demonstration of family values. So many relied on his wisdom and encouragement. He generously made himself available to those he cared for and those who simply sought his guidance. He is survived by his beloved children Deborah Calandro and her fiancé Michael Labiento, Christine Guerrera and Matthew Calandro and his wife Kelly Rosso Calandro, three stepchildren Douglas Jones and his wife Theresa, Thomas Jones and his wife Kimberly, and Brian Jones, six grandchildren Brittny, Rebecca, Joseph, Jonathan, Alexandra, Robert, Dominic, four step grandchildren Caitlin, Nathaniel, Liam, Blake and Ella, one brother Edward Calandro and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his first wife Patricia Grimm Calandro, his son Robert Calandro and a brother Joseph Calandro. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd., Trumbull. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, Derby. Mask and Social distancing is required at the church and cemetery. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton are entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Ralph's name made to the Boys and Girls Club, 1 Positive Place, Shelton, CT 06484.