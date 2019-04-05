Ralph Pensiero

On April 4, 2019, Heaven gained a very special angel, Ralph "Poppy", Pensiero.

Ralph succumbed after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease; he was 95 years young.

Ralph and his wife Ellen (Judy), were married one week shy of 66 years. They lived in Fairfield for 46 years, where they raised two children, Jeri and John (who predeceased his dad). Ralph loved boating on his PenSea for many years with family and friends from South Benson Marina. Ralph owned a successful hair salon, TrendSetters, in Fairfield before retiring and moving to Marlborough, CT.

Besides being a loving husband and father, he was a devoted and proud grandfather to his granddaughter Kelly and his two special great-grandsons, Ryan and Tyler. No one could make him smile as they could.

The Pensiero family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Harrington Court in Colchester, CT for the love and respect they provided to "Poppy" over the years. A special thank you is extended to Chuck and Paulette for their compassionate attention and care they afforded to Poppy especially on this day.

At this time, there are no plans for a service. The family is grateful for the guidance provided by Spencer's Funeral Home in East Hampton, CT during this difficult time.

