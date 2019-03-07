Ralph Rodia

Nov 14, 1928-Mar 3, 2019 Ralph J. Rodia of Oxford, and previously of Stratford, age 90 and devoted husband of 56 years to the late Carolyn Casey Rodia, entered into eternal rest on March 3, 2019. Ralph was born in Bridgeport on November 14, 1928, to the late Ermelinda Calogero Rodia, one of twelve children. Ralph graduated from Barnum School, Class of 1942 and Harding High School, Class of 1946. Ralph answered the call of duty serving in the US Army from 1951-1953, the Korean Conflict. He was a proud member of The American Legion, and The Blinded Veterans Association. Ralph met the love of his life in 1946, he and "Casey" married in 1951 and together raised 8 children. He was a hard worker all his abled life spending many years at Singer Corp. and then Burndy Corp. He was a devout Catholic, a proud family man, and not to forget a die hard Brooklyn Dodgers and Notre Dame Fan. He was blessed with a gift of humor to get him through life's difficult times.

In addition to his beloved wife and mother, Ralph was predeceased by 10 of his beloved siblings. Left to forever cherish his memory are Ralph's 8 children; Linda Dobrydney, Thomas Rodia (Karen), Susan Melita (John), Diane Carfo (Marc), Eileen Rotunno (James), John Rodia, Patti Cavallaro (Keith), and Lorri Redding (William), 19 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 more expected this year. Ralph is also survived by his beloved sister, Victoria Kolcun, and many, many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday March 8th from 4-7 p.m at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 235 Main St N Southbury, CT. Funeral Mass will be held Saturday March 9th at 10 a.m at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 733 Oxford Rd, Oxford, CT. Ralph will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife following services at Mountain Meadows Cemetery, Seymour, CT. Graveside services will include military honors.

We would love to see everyone in any shade of blue, our Dad's favorite color. Those wishing may donate to and the Blinded Veterans Association in Ralph's memory. To leave an online condolence please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com. Published in Connecticut Post from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary