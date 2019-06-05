Ralph S. Renzulli

Ralph S. Renzulli, 56 of Southport, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019. He was born in Bridgeport, the loving son of Isabella G. Renzulli and the late Samuel J. Renzulli and was a lifelong area resident.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Lisa (Michael) Tarczali and Tina (Richard) O'Hara. He will also be missed by his godmother, Sandra Zera and by his aunt, Elizabeth Renzulli, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel J. Renzulli.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Rd. in Fairfield. Friends may greet his family from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.

His family would like to thank the staff of the Intensive and Intermediate Department of the Greenwich Hospital, and in particular, Dr. Jennifer Hewlett, for their compassionate care of Ralph throughout his final days. Thanks also to the staff at Pathways of Greenwich for providing guidance and encouragement to Ralph as a member of their community. A very special and heartfelt thank you is extended to Michael Mackniak, Sara Valentino and Jaime Michaud of Guardian Ad Litem Services, Inc. for their unending patience and support given to Ralph over the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ralph's memory to: Guardian Ad Litem Services, Inc., 175 Church St., Naugatuck, CT 06770.