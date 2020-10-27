1/1
Ralph Sperrazza
1940 - 2020
Ralph C. Sperrazza
August 24, 1940 - September 30, 2020 Ralph Sperrazza, 80, of Raleigh, NC, formerly of Trumbull passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Pittston, PA to Ross and Josephine Sperrazza, he moved to CT at an early age and lived in CT until his move to NC in 2009. He graduated from Stamford High School. Ralph had a successful 43 year career at Pitney Bowes.
Ralph was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His greatest joy came from his children and grandchildren. He coached Trumbull Little League, Babe Ruth, Boys Youth and Travel Basketball. Later in life, he was often found as a spectator at his grandchildren's many activities. Ralph will be remembered for his quiet, calm, gentle and patient demeanor.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 60 years Beverly Bria Sperrazza, his sons, Ralph (Meghan), Jim (Mary), Kevin (Julie) and his daughter Susan (Dale Ryba) as well as 8 grandchildren.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a private ceremony will be held at a later date.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a private ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 27, 2020.
