Ralph Neyson Taylor
Ralph Neyson Taylor was born on May 10, 1951, in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to Lyndon Mason Taylor and Ralphola Elizabeth Grier Taylor. He transitioned on October 23, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ralph graduated from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport. He went on to attend Drury University in Springfield, Missouri, where he earned his undergraduate degree. He later earned his Master's degree from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. He enjoyed a career as a Sales Consultant for new homes and retired from managing independent senior living communities.
Among many hobbies, Ralph enjoyed basketball, music, and golf. He was a part of the legacy of the Ralphola Taylor Community Center, an affiliate of the YMCA in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He was an outgoing and happy soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents; sister, Alma Jean Horton; and brothers, Gary Clayton Taylor and Alton Jesse Taylor. Those left to cherish precious memories include his wife, Dawn Marie Taylor; son, Rajan Neyson Taylor; daughter, Ashley Ann Alves-Malanda (Redon); son, Ronald Liston Rose (Eve); brother, Robert Lyndon Taylor (Chaneta); nieces: La Shea Nichole Wilson (Rudy), Tania Lynae Willis (Les), Sonya Barber, Raynelle Swilling-Schaffer (Teri), and Tiffany Taylor; nephew, Terrell Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ralphola Taylor Community Center at 790 Central Avenue in Bridgeport, CT 06607.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Marty Leonard Community Chapel in Fort Worth, Texas.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 3, 2019