Randy Feranec
1956 - 2020
Randy M. Feranec
Randy M. Feranec, age 64 of Shelton, passed away on July 26, 2020 at Griffin Hospital. Born in Bridgeport, CT on May 3, 1956, he was a son of the late Milan Paul Feranec and Margaret Ann (Kelemen) Feranec. He is survived by his loving wife Ruth (Premak) Feranec of 39 years, his son Alex Feranec of Shelton, and his brother Gary Feranec of Milford.
Randy enjoyed Golf, Bowling, Softball, Shakespeare, Housatonic Council Boy Scout Leader, Living History with Confederation Of Union Generals portraying Major General Winfield S. Hancock
Additional survivors include Mary Ellen and Nolan Asch and Joan and Christopher Schwarz and nieces and nephew and golden retriever, Millie.
Friends may greet the family on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Dennis & D'Arcy – Abriola & Kelemen Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. officiated by Deacon Raymond Chervenak. Burial will immediately follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Bridgeport.
Due to the current pandemic, visitors must wear a mask while inside the funeral home and practice social distancing. To accommodate all visitors, please pay your respects to the family and kindly exit the funeral home as the capacity is limited to 25 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Randy's honor may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center at www.giving.mskcc.org. To offer the family online condolences, please visit www.dennisanddarcy.com



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
JUL
30
Service
12:00 PM
Dennis & D'Arcy Funeral Home - Stratford
1 entry
July 28, 2020
Randy, you will be greatly missed. Thank you for your friendship and kindness over the past several years. Nick and Carolyn Ivanoff
