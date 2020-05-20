Raul Burgos Quiles
1946 - 2020Raul Burgos Quiles, age 74, of Bridgeport, passed into eternal peace on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at St. Vincent's Medical Center Bridgeport, CT.
On May 6, 1946 in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Mercedes Burgos and Teofila Quiles were blessed with a son, Raul Burgos Quiles. At the young age of 6 Raul lost his mother and was raised primarily with his father and stepmother Marcolina Burgos. He played baseball and was a candidate to become pro, but Raul was led by his heart. In 1960's Bridgeport, he had many job opportunities with manufacturing companies. Raul migrated to the USA at age 18. He had worked multiple jobs, he painted trucks, drove forklifts and did carpentry all for a better life. In his early 20's Raul married Maria Lourdes Rivera. Raul was a good provider and a father of three. In his pass-time he still enjoyed playing baseball and fishing with neighbors, family and friends. After ten years of marriage Raul and Maria went their separate ways. Raul made every effort to keep his children under his wing. He was a great father; family was everything to him. Raul was a true gentleman with a great personality, humble, helpful and with a heart of gold. He touched so many lives with his kindness.
Raul was predeceased by father, Mercedes Burgos of Barranquitas, PR; mother, Teofila Quiles of Cidra, PR; sister, Gladys Burgos Quiles of Yabucoa, PR.
Raul is survived by: daughter, Wilma Burgos and son-in-law Louis Hernandez Jr, of Bridgeport, CT; daughter, Sulma Burgos of Bridgeport, CT; son, Raul Burgos Jr. of Bridgeport, CT; sister; Maria M. Burgos Quiles and husband Alfredo Cortez of Cidra, PR; brother-in-law, Clote Delgado of Yabucoa, PR; seven grandchildren, Kristal L. Hernandez, Steve L. Lopez, Lynnette Burgos, Louis Hernandez III, Mariah Burgos, Brinett Burgos, Isaiah Burgos; four great-grandchildren, Adrian Rose, Kali Cespedes, Amir Rose, Carmelo Lopez; three nephews; four nieces; and a host of extended family and friends that will cherish his memory.
Friends may greet the family Saturday, May 23rd 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Chapels, 798 Park Ave., Bridgeport, CT. Tel: 203-334-9999;
Interment will proceed to Mt. Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport, CT. 06604. Share a special memory or light a virtual candle at communityfuneralchapels.com
